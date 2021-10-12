UrduPoint.com

Zartaj Appreciates Performance Of Law Enforcement Agencies For Country

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 10:25 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Tuesday appreciated the best performances of law enforcement agencies as they sacrificed precious lives for the country in war against terrorism

Talking to a private news channel, she said that some elements wanted to create communication gape between the government and military relationships but they would not be succeed in their nefarious designs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan with consultation of military leadership would resolve all the problems of the country with mutual understanding, she added.

The minister also strongly rejected the narrative of PML-N against the civil-military relationship.

She observed that Maryum Nawaz was an immature politician and blackmailing the party workers,other political figures and bureaucrats.

Zartaj said that Maryum had launched campaign against the national institutions to hide his father corruption, adding Nawaz Sharif was not coming back to the country to face the grafting charges before the courts.

