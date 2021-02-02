UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Appreciates PM For Introducing Austerity, Discourage Protocol After Coming Into Power

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 10:57 PM

Zartaj appreciates PM for introducing austerity, discourage protocol after coming into power

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull Tuesday appreciated the Prime Minister for taking austerity measures after coming into power

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull Tuesday appreciated the Prime Minister for taking austerity measures after coming into power.

The leader of the ruling party had always discouraged the protocol and as austerity measures reduced the expenditure of the Prime Minister House, she expressed these views while talking to a private television channel program.

All the ministers and special assistants were not allowed to exhibit power while travelling for official purpose anywhere in the country, she stated. Commenting on a traffic incident that has taken four young lives in the Federal capital last night,she said it was a tragic incident. In reply to a question, she said the Prime Minister had improved the image of the country at international forums.

