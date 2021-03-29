Zartaj appreciates PM for taking public interest decisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday appreciated the decisions taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan to improve lives of common man and economy of the country.

The PM's smart lockdown policy had proved successful in averting the lethal wave of coronavirus in Pakistan, she said while talking to a private television channel.

She said that Pakistan's policy of smart lockdown was acknowledged by world leaders and international organizations. In the past, she said the governments had been focusing on imports but incumbent government under the dynamic vision of Imran Khan was concentrating on exports.

The foreign reserves, remittances and stock exchange were showing upward trend besides construction sector, she claimed.

Replying to a question about third wave of corona virus, Zartaj Gull said: "It is more lethal than previous but we have adopted precautionary measures for tackling the pandemic in a proper manner." We had sufficient arrangements to avert the bad affects of COVID-19, she said. Commenting on reshuffling in the cabinet, Zartaj Gull said the prime minister wanted to provide relief to common man and for this, changes were being made to achieve better performance in the finance sector. She, however appreciated the efforts of Hafeez Sheikh for taking all best possible measures for streamlining the finance matters. She hoped that new economic team under the leadership of Hamad Azhar would make comprehensive policies to provide relief to common man and control inflation.