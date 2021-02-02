UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Asks PML-N To Disclose Exact Dates For Return Of Ishaq Dar, Nawaz

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zartaj asks PML-N to disclose exact dates for return of Ishaq Dar, Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Monday asked the Pakistan Muslim League-N, to disclose the exact dates for return of Ishaq Dar and Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan.

The PML-N leaders had been involved in land grabbing of poor people and overseas Pakistanis, she stated while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PML-N had been supporting the land grabbers and drug peddlers, she added. She said that Nawaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar and other leaders of PML-N, should return to Pakistan and face corruption cases.

Lamenting over the weak policies of last regimes of PML-N, she said these leaders could not provide relief to masses. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was well aware of the problem of the poor masses, she said adding that all-out efforts were being made to improve the life of common man.

