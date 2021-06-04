(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday proudly stated that the present government's nature conservation initiatives in three years were highest ever in the last 70 years.

The minister of state said the present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken revolutionary steps for the protection and restoration of natural environment which was being recognized all over the world.

She expressed these views while talking to the media while inaugurating a photo exhibition here in connection with World Environment Day flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Minister of State Farrukh Habib.

Zartaj Gul said "Pakistan is hosting the World Environment Day on June 5. It is an honor for Pakistan to host the UN international event." She said this was an acknowledgment of Pakistan's serious efforts for the protection and restoration of the natural environment. He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken revolutionary steps for the development of environment in the country under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for a clean and green Pakistan.

She added that these measures included the Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation Program aimed to increase the country's green cover, the Ecosystem Restoration Project, the promotion of national parks for wildlife conservation, the development of climate smart agriculture, and pollution prevention.

"Major policy measures include banning polythene bags and introducing electric vehicles as per the vision of Clean Green Pakistan of the Prime Minister," Zartaj said.

She said due to Coronavirus pandemic virtual events have been organized on the occasion of World Environment Day, with countries from all over the world participating in these events from the UN platform.

The minister of state said Prime Minister Imran Khan would address the Pakistani nation as well as the international community on the occasion and would highlight his vision for the protection and restoration of the natural environment and Pakistan's achievements being made in this regard.

She said in her message on the occasion urged the nation to take full part in the protection and promotion of natural environment and habitats, sanitation and tree planting efforts to make Pakistan a safe country for future generations.