UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zartaj Chides Against Maryam Over 'ludicrous' Claim

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 08:50 PM

Zartaj chides against Maryam over 'ludicrous' claim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said Maryam Nawaz's claim about the multi-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, had inflicted damage on the government was 'ludicrous'.  In her reaction to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president talk with a private channel, she said assertion of Maryam about the government's 'pack up' was the continuity of the statements emanating from her mental confusion.

She said Maryam's statement and narrative varied with filing and disposal of arrest and bail applications.

The minister said the PDM was completely disintegrated as its one part was in Karachi at Bilawal House while the other one at Dera Ismail Khan, and third and fourth ones in Lahore and Wali Bagh, respectively.

She said the opposition narrative, based on an 'arrogant mindset', was started from demanding the resignations [from government] and ended up on tendering their own.

Zartaj said Maryam did not support her uncle's narrative in real sense, though she had been posting pictures [on social media] with him while bowing her head in his honour.

She asked Maryam to consult a good psychologist as she was still mentally present at that Prime Minister's (PM) house where his father used to cook saffron soaked food. The minister added that now there [at that PM house] was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was striving to ensure welfare of the poor, destitute and working class by resolving their issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dera Ismail Khan Alliance Bagh Sunday Muslim From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

2 hours ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

3 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.