Zartaj chides against Maryam over 'ludicrous' claim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Sunday said Maryam Nawaz's claim about the multi-party opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, had inflicted damage on the government was 'ludicrous'. In her reaction to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president talk with a private channel, she said assertion of Maryam about the government's 'pack up' was the continuity of the statements emanating from her mental confusion.

She said Maryam's statement and narrative varied with filing and disposal of arrest and bail applications.

The minister said the PDM was completely disintegrated as its one part was in Karachi at Bilawal House while the other one at Dera Ismail Khan, and third and fourth ones in Lahore and Wali Bagh, respectively.

She said the opposition narrative, based on an 'arrogant mindset', was started from demanding the resignations [from government] and ended up on tendering their own.

Zartaj said Maryam did not support her uncle's narrative in real sense, though she had been posting pictures [on social media] with him while bowing her head in his honour.

She asked Maryam to consult a good psychologist as she was still mentally present at that Prime Minister's (PM) house where his father used to cook saffron soaked food. The minister added that now there [at that PM house] was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was striving to ensure welfare of the poor, destitute and working class by resolving their issues.