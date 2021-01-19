UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Flays Opposition For Not Disclosing Names Of Foreign Donors

Sumaira FH 12 seconds ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 12:10 AM

Zartaj flays opposition for not disclosing names of foreign donors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday criticized the opposition parties for not disclosing the Names of expatriates who had remitted funds to them.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had furnished the details of foreign donors, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Welcoming the scrutiny committee made by the the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), she said the PTI had already provided the names of 40,000 donors in the foreign funding case.

To a question, Zartaj said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) plan to hold a protest demonstration before the ECP was a useless move. With the Broadsheet report made public, the people would hear new stories against the corruption done by the opposition party leaders while in power, he added.

