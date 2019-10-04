Zartaj Gul announces to appoint Youth Climate Ambassadors

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in order to tackle challenges related to climate change, has announced to appoint Youth Climate Ambassadors

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul, in order to tackle challenges related to climate change, has announced to appoint Youth Climate Ambassadors.She was expressing her views as Chief Guest during AirTech seminar, organized by Air University.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor AVM (R) Faaiz Amir, Registrar Mohammad Saleem, Senior faculty members and various environmental experts were also present.Zartaj Gul, in her address, said that youth climate ambassadors will be consisting of students from different higher educational institutions across the country.

"This will be a good opportunity for our youth to take meaningful action and ensure positive changes, with full support from my Ministry," she assured.She further told that present government is committed to handle climate change challenges in an effective and efficient manner, adding that Rs 2 billion has already been allocated from national budget to raise awareness under the Clean & Green Pakistan campaign.

Vice Chancellor Faaiz Amir, during his address, stated that Air University used to organize country's largest technological olympiad on annual basis.

This year, the theme of Airtech is to focus on climate change, he said. He further termed climate change a major global issue which needs urgent attention of every country. "Being a good global citizen, all of us must contribute something positive for the betterment of our planet," Faaiz Amir emphasized.During the Airtech seminar, Javeria Nazir, Dr.

Imran Khalid, Dr. Mehmood Khwaja, Dr. Asif Javed, Fatima Aneela, Dr. Salman Akbar Malik, Dr. Sarwat Mirza, Muhammad Saqib Sultan, Aneela Khan and other experts also expressed their views.Latter, State Minister Zartaj Gul, along with VC Faaiz Amir, also planted a tree at the Air University lawn.

Talking to media, she urged every Pakistani citizen to play due role for the success of tree plantation drive.