Zartaj Gul appeals citizens to act responsibly, wear masks in fighting COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday made an appeal to the citizens, urging them to act responsibly and follow all the precautionary measures and the health guidelines amid the deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

Talking to a private news channel, she said as a mature citizens, we have to act responsibly, adding, We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe.

She further said Sindh government should stop criticism and stand united with Federal government in this critical times.

She said politicians should stop giving negative statements against government and should concentrate on more awareness drives among masses about coronavirus.

She asked opposition political parties to refrain from pointing fingers at the federal government for the coronavirus situation in the country and act responsibly on the issue.

Zartaj stressed that said that more communication, awareness and education of people to enable them contain themselves from coronavirus is the need of hour.

Federal government is making all-out efforts to fight the challenge of Coronavirus, she said , adding, the country is already under socio-economic stress like poverty, unemployment, unhygienic conditions, drinking water shortages, so ultimately the people will be the sufferers.

Responding to PPP Chairman allegations, Gul said it was unfortunate that some corrupt political parties were indulging in point-scoring on the issue of Covid-19.

"There baseless allegations just misleading the people," she added.

The federal government has transferred funds to the Sindh administration to help it fight coronavirus, so where is that funds, why not they have facilities like other provinces, she asked.

She also said Pakistan was tackling the pandemic far better than many advanced countries, which had robust economies and modern healthcare systems.

Replying a question, she said Pakistan is rapidly increasing its capacity to strengthen the health sector to cope with coronavirus pandemic by setting up new labs, manufacturing ventilators, testing kits and protective kits for doctors and in Punjab double salaries of paramedic staff was also increased.

Replying another question, she said the Prime Minister has also directed the provincial governments to pay special attention to the development of the industrial sector and agriculture.