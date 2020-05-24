UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Appeals Nation To Follow COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Zartaj Gul appeals nation to follow COVID-19 prevention guidelines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul Sunday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and appealed to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to help stopping the spread of the coronavirus during Eid holidays.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the nation must not forget the pain of families, who lost their loved ones in Friday's air crash while celebrating Eid on Sunday (today).

She also .

She said Following the rules is crucial and life will resume gradually but we should focus on prevention.

"We can be easily protected if we are careful enough to stay safe.

Please take care of your families and loved ones, she added".

She urged public to avoid large family gatherings during Eid, adding, We do not want the number of cases to increase.

She explained that Wearing a mask, washing your hands regularly, following social distancing and limiting trips outside, all reduce your risk of catching and passing on COVID-19.

The minister appealed to the public that celebrate Eid ul iter with simplicity and pray for all those, who had been deprived of their loved ones in the plane crash and due to the corona virus.

