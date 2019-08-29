UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Appeals Public To Join "Kashmir Hour"

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:21 PM

Zartaj Gul appeals public to join

State Minister for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul on Thursday appealed general public to ensure participation in "Kashmir Hour" being held on Friday, to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

The entire nation, media and international community were condemning the Indian aggression and gross human rights violations against the innocent Kashmiri people, she said while talking to a private news channel programme.

Pakistan had unearthed the abhorrent attitude of Modi's government in IOK, she said adding that more steps would be taken to expose the ugly face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the world community.

Modi had made a historical mistake by pinpointing the issue of Kashmir around the world, she said.

She said people belonging to different segment of society living in the states of India, were expressing neutral role on Kashmir.

She said these segments of Indian society had started criticizing the Modi's government brutal act being committed in IOK.

Zartaj said the present government working under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan, was highlighting plight of Kashmiri people at the forum of United Nations Security Council besides calling the International observers to get latest information about Human Rights violations of Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiri families.

In reply to a question about the cases of Oppositions parties, the state minister said that rule of law was equal for every citizen and no one was above the law.

The courts, she said were needed evidences and the Oppositions parties tried to create a situation for avoiding the corruption cases.

Zartaj Gull said that PTI led government would be accountable for governance.

To another question, she said the PML-N party members were defending Sharif family, which she added was found guilty in all references.There were no space of corrupt elements in this country, she maintained.

