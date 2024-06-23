Zartaj Gul appointed SIC’s parliamentary leader in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Zartaj Gul has been appointed as Parliamentary Leader of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in the National Assembly (NA).

The NA Secretariat has issued an official notification confirming her appointment on Sunday. The SIC had submitted the nomination papers of Zartaj Gul to the Speaker on June 21.

