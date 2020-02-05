UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Boycotts Kashmir Solidarity Day Ceremony At Aiwan-e-Sadr

Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 05:09 PM

Zartaj Gul boycotts Kashmir solidarity day ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr

State minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul got annoyed over non availability of seat in first row at a ceremony held at Awan-e-Sadr in connection with Kashmir solidarity day , left the ceremony and went back

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) State minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul got annoyed over non availability of seat in first row at a ceremony held at Awan-e-Sadr in connection with Kashmir solidarity day , left the ceremony and went back.According to media reports on Wednesday 5th Feb, a ceremony on Kashmir solidarity day was organized in Awan-e-Sadr which was attended by all the Ministers .

On non availability of seat in first row due to her late arrival Zartaj Gul expressed displeasure and asked why a seat was not reserved for her in front row as she was a federal minister.

Aiwan-e- Sadr protocol staff explained that you have come late and ceremony has started since a long time , therefore they can't accommodate her on the front.

The Federal Minister in annoyance boycotted the ceremony and left Aiwan-e-Sadr.In Senate the Chairperson for Kashmir Committee, Senator Professor Sajid Mir was accommodated in fourth row due to late arrival.

