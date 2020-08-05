UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Calls On CM, Both Condemned Military Siege In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 06:40 PM

Zartaj Gul calls on CM, both condemned military siege in IIOJK

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest besides strongly condemning Indian brutalities against hapless Kashmiris and continued military siege in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

They appreciated inclusion of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in the political map of Pakistan.

The Chief Minister termed it as the desire of every Pakistan and Kashmiri.

Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of the partition in 1947.

Prime Minister Imran Khan being a fearless ambassador of Kashmiris, had been fighting the case of Kashmir at every forum. He said Kashmir had an strong association with Pakistan as Pakistan was also staunchly standing with the Kashmiris in the hour of trial.

He stressed that India cannot continue its military siege through cruelty and oppression however, the CM regretted India had taken a tyrannical step by revoking the special status of Occupied Kashmir.

The brutal Modi regime's night of oppression was about to end, he declared.

The CM further said the DG Khan institute of cardiology would benefit the people of all the four provinces. The government had focused on overcoming the deprivations of backward areas and it was working day and night to facilitate the masses. The Southern Punjab secretariat had been set up and public problems would be solved at their doorsteps, he said.

Zartaj Gul said that freedom of Kashmir was not far away as Indian was facing humiliation at every level.

India was showing its traditional stubbornness and trickery but no power, on the earth, can separate Kashmir from Pakistan, she asserted.

She appreciated the work done by CM Punjab for the development of DG Khan adding that record development had been made in Southern Punjab during the last two years. She also apprised the CM about the development projects of DG Khan city.

