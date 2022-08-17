Zartaj Gul calls on CM Punjab

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to apprise him about the latest flood situation in Dera Gazi Khan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former Federal minister Zartaj Gul called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office to apprise him about the latest flood situation in Dera Gazi Khan.

She paid tributes to the initiatives of the Parvez Elahi-led government for timely relief activities in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the government stood with flood victims and stressed that rehabilitation of the affected families was a priority of the Punjab government. "A plan has been devised for the early rehabilitation of the flood victims and I am supervising the rehabilitation work," he added.

The financial package had been announced for families of those who died due to floods and rains and the victims would be compensated for their losses, he assured.