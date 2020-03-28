Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarders, profiteers

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Patafi Saturday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Patafi Saturday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq, they instructed to punish elements involved in artificial shortage of eatables.

The profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hands.

They also reviewed arrangements for uninterrupted supply of flour. Later on, they visited different areas of city and monitored supply of eatables across the city. On this occasion, DFC Javed Warriach, Chairman Market Committee Rafique Awan were also present.