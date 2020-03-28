UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi For Action Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

Zartaj Gul, Hanif Patafi for action against hoarders, profiteers

Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Patafi Saturday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul and Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Hanif Patafi Saturday directed district administration to take strict action against hoarders and profiteers.

In a meeting with Deputy Commissioner, Tahir Farooq, they instructed to punish elements involved in artificial shortage of eatables.

The profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hands.

They also reviewed arrangements for uninterrupted supply of flour. Later on, they visited different areas of city and monitored supply of eatables across the city. On this occasion, DFC Javed Warriach, Chairman Market Committee Rafique Awan were also present.

Related Topics

Shortage Chief Minister Punjab Market Flour

Recent Stories

Corona diagnostic lab set up in DI Khan: Ali Amin ..

3 minutes ago

PML-N sets up fund for coronavirus affectees

3 minutes ago

Jamat-e-Islami demands for early release of salari ..

4 minutes ago

Groceries home delivery service opens to ensure so ..

4 minutes ago

Seven held for attacking shop in Koral area

10 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Governor announces essential items' p ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.