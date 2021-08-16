(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that it is a great initiative to bring the Women Property Act 2021 in the purview of Ombudsperson.

While addressing an awareness seminar and open forum organized by the Ombudsperson Punjab in Deputy Commissioner's Office, Dera Ghazi Khan, she lauded the Punjab chief minister for the step and hoped that it would bring positive change in the lives of the women.

According to a DGPR handout issued here on Monday, she said that Ombudsperson was such an organization which needed to be strengthened by increasing its scope. "It is very important for the government to take obligatory actions to reinforce the law rather than to abolish it," she added.

While addressing the seminar, Ombudsperson Punjab Nabeela Hakim Khan said that on the special directions of the Punjab Chief Minister, the camp office of the Ombudsperson Punjab had been made functional in Dera Ghazi Khan.

"Now women from this area do not have to come to Lahore to seek justice.

All cases related to women's property and harassment will now be heard in this camp office" she added.

She said that as soon as the office became operational, she heard one harassment and four property related cases. She said that the Ombudsperson Punjab was trying to provide timely justice and would encourage women to expose evil elements in their offices rather than bear them.

She said that Women Property Rights 2021 had empowered the Ombudsperson Punjab's Office. "In addition to harassment, women can now contact the office to get their share of the inherited property. We assure them of our help to get their legally inherited property," she added.

Later, the provincial Ombudsperson listened to the problems of women and issued orders to the officers concerned.

Deputy Commissioner and Additional Commissioner Revenue and other senior officials participated in the ceremony. The seminar informed the women about their inheritance rights and the steps taken by the Punjab government against harassment.