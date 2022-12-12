UrduPoint.com

Zartaj Gul Meets CM

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Zartaj Gul meets CM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zartaj Gul on Monday met with Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister's Office and discussed political situation and the development plans of Dera Ghazi Khan.

On the occasion, the CM said that the timely completion of the development projects of Dera Ghazi Khan would be ensured in consultation with public representatives. Development was the right of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and they would be given this right, he added.

Sardar Fateh Muhammad Khan Buzdar Institute of Cardiology was a public welfare project, he said and added that a proposal to give special allowance to its doctors was under consideration as the people of Balochistan would also benefit from this facility.

Zartaj Gul said that CM Parvez Elahi had a valuable vision of welfare of the people and he was motivated to solve the problems of the people of DG Khan.

