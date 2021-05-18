Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur are lush green and present the best example of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that the campuses of Islamia University Bahawalpur are lush green and present the best example of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

More than one lakh saplings have been planted on the campuses due to which the university offers a beautiful view. The Minister expressed these views while talking in a special talk show on Pakistan Television aired during Eid days.

Vice-chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engineer. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Member National Assembly Zain Mahmood Qureshi and religious scholar Hamid Saeed Kazmi also participated. Zartaj Gul said that she has recently visited the university and on this occasion, she was impressed by the beauty of the university, the faculty and the warmth and dedication of the students. In his talk, National Assembly member Zain Mehmood Qureshi said that the government has recently provided health, infrastructure, and education packages for the betterment of South Punjab.

He said that he would like to give the vice-chancellor credit for improving the university and enhancing its capacity.

Islamia University Bahawalpur has great potential that it can become the top university in Pakistan and it better platform for the development of South Punjab and promotion of higher education. The government has to provide infrastructure and financial support to the university. A lot of work is being done at Islamia University and Bahauddin Zakaria University.

New faculties and new chairs are open and a lot of work is being done on research that has not been done in previous periods.

Sahibzada Hamid Saeed Kazmi also expressed good wishes for Jamia Islamia. He said that he would soon pay a detailed visit to this great institution. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob while speaking on the occasion said that Islamia University Bahawalpur is currently going through a great period of construction and development. In terms of resources, Islamia University Bahawalpur has a large infrastructure where thousands of students are teaching and learning. Research activities can be carried out, that's why he paid attention to this immediately after his arrival and opened the morning and evening programs at the university. The university has also launched teaching programs in line with the requirements of the future. The number of teaching departments has been increased from 48 to 123 while the number of faculties has been increased from 7 to 13. The number of students has increased from 13,000 to 46,000 in 20 months.

The number of teachers is also increased from 500 to 1000 and 450 teachers with PhD qualification. Islamia University Bahawalpur is paying full attention to the welfare of students. Hostel, transport and medical facilities are ideal.

Special bus service is being run for the convenience of students of cities and towns up to 60 km around Bahawalpur, which has provided safe travel facility to the students and especially for the female students. Hostel cost savings are a great gift for those students from backward and underdeveloped areas.

The university has opened its doors to the community who are fully involved in the development of the university.