Zartaj Gul Says Coronavirus To Come Every Year Like Dengue

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 01:51 PM

Zartaj Gul says Coronavirus to come every year like Dengue

The minister says Coronavirus came for the first time in this world and it will remain here as no vaccine has been made yet to deal with it.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2020) Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul said that Coronavirus would not be completely out from this planet and would come every year like Dengue virus.

She urged the people to ensure distance in their gatherings and meetings to save each other from this pandemic. However, she was happy that people were following measures to control spread of virus.

“I’m not a doctor as they know it better but it will come every year like Dengue,” said Zartaj Gul, adding that the warm weather could kill this virus as it remains for hours on surfaces rather than flying in the air.

“It will not come to an end as it came for the first time in this world as no vaccine has been made so far,” she added.

She also said: “It doesn’t mean that we should be afraid of it,”.

She asked the people to adopt precautionary measures and take care of each other. People, Zartaj said, were wearing masks but only those people should wear who were not fit and those who were fit should ensure social-distancing. They should not go on picnics in these vacations.

“I also came back from my constituency just because my presence there was causing gathering which is not good for Coronavirus,” said Zartaj Gul. She said that they stopped people from holding big gatherings and if they themselves violated their own orders then how it could be possible to implement in the country.

