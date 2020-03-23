UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Seeks Citizens' Help In Coronavirus Fight With Govt

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 10:30 AM

Zartaj Gul seeks citizens' help in coronavirus fight with govt

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday called on the public to cooperate with the government to stop spread of the coronavirus and said people should stay at home.

Talking to Radio programme, she said the incumbent government was taking all precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and Prime Minister Imran Khan was highly concerned with the healthcare facilities in the country.

It was not right to blame a particular group for the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, she added.

The general public should cooperate with the government instead of unnecessary criticism, she said, adding, the coronavirus spread because the people did not take precautionary measures initially.

Zartaj said the government has established quarantines and isolation centers in different parts of the country.

There was an emergency situation in the country and the government has directed to close all the educational institutions, she mentioned.

She said the government has ensured that hospitals were well equipped with kits and medical staff to deal with any situation.

The government has appealed to the people to observe social distancing, avoid hand shaking and hugging and wash hands frequently to contain the spread of coronavirus, she highlighted.

Unfortunately, the previous governments remained fail to devise efficient planning and establish effective response mechanism to deal with any pandemic, she criticized.

The present government was trying its level best to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in its limited resources, she added.

