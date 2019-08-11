UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gul Stresses On Women Role In Progress Of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister of Climate Change Zartaj Gul Sunday said that the great Pakistani women have an active and positive role and responsibility towards the progress of Pakistan.

Talking to ptv, she said Pakistan with increased women's participation and leadership in civil society tend to be more inclusive, responsive, egalitarian, and democratic.

Women participation in politics has always played a great role in the political stage since the reform of Pakistan in 1947 where Fatima Jinnah sister of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had an active participation in the political sphere and that had been an inspiration to all women in Pakistan, she added.

She said there was no concept of democracy without women's participation.

"No nation can make any progress without the co-operation of its women, she added.

She said the independence day of Pakistan is a reminder of the struggle and sacrifices that were made during the freedom movement by not only men but women as well.

It is not wrong to say that active participation of women of sub-continent had accelerated the independence movement, she highlighted.

She said there is a need to implement women rights, adding that the PTI led government was committed to provide equal opportunities to women and elevating their status in society.

She said women rendered untold sacrifices in Pakistan Movement said that women were fairly representing in Assemblies and in local government and they were taking part in country legislation.

She said time had come for both men and women to work hand-in-hand for the betterment, prestige and development of the country.

