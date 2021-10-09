Zartaj Gul terms rescue professionals asset of nation

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Saturday said that rescue professionals from different provinces were a valuable asset and pride of the nation

Addressing a award distributing ceremony of the National Rescue Challenge 2021, she said "When we are in danger, only immediate thought comes in mind of Rescue-1122 which gives us hope of life".

Zartaj Gul appreciated the government of Punjab, KPK, Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan for establishing Emergency Rescue Service to rescue the helpless victims of emergencies but unfortunately the system was still missing in Sindh.

She urged the government of Sindh to establish rescue services so that people of Sindh could also get emergency care when needed. She congratulated the Emergency Services of Punjab for rescuing over 9.9 million victims of emergencies, imparting training to over 20,000 emergency personnel from all provinces, holding 1st SAARC Rescue Challenge and Organizing 10th National Rescue Challenge and 4th National Volunteer Challenge.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul congratulated Pakistan Rescue Team of Emergency Services academy for becoming the first United Nations INSARAG certified team in South Asia.

She congratulated the Gujranwala team for winning the 10th National Rescue Challenge and individual winners of different events. A total 19 teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Agha Khan, Gilgit Baltistan, universities and volunteers participated in the challenge.

The 10th National Rescue Challenge 2021 included seven events and evaluation of skills were carried out as per international standards. Overall 10th National Rescue Challenge was won by Gujranwala Rescue Team from Gujranwala Division.