Zartaj Gul Urges Unity Among Muslim States To Counter Anti-Islam Propaganda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 12:00 PM

Zartaj Gul urges unity among Muslim states to counter anti-Islam propaganda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday called upon world religious scholars to play an 'effective role' in promoting peace in society and stressed unity among Muslim countries to counter the propaganda against Islam.

Talking to a Private news channel , She emphasized that countries should form a joint strategy to tackle the challenges that they face in terms of Islamophobia and terrorism for peaceful atmosphere.

She said PM Imran Khan and Tayyip Erdogan have potential to lead the Muslim world, adding, the incumbent government is committed to take every step to highlight and counter the menace of Islamophobia at all international forums.

It is a planned agenda of the West to provoke the Muslims and tag islam with terrorism, she said, adding, the Muslim all over the world is serving the western world with their full potential and talent.

No religion promotes terrorism and hatred, she said.

The policy of supporting blasphemy under the grab of freedom of expression is not acceptable, she warned.

The PM has rightly mentioned that it is high time for the Muslim world to collectively counter the anti Islam propaganda, she added.

