Zartaj Gul visits Balouch Lavy, BMP lines

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Saturday paid visits to Balouch Lavy and Border Military Police (BMP) lines.

NDMA handed over 100 canes sanitizers and other safety goods to DG Khan administration, under the directions of Minister of State for Climate Change.

She said China had sent 100 ton safety goods and she took some of them for her constituency which would be used for frontline workers' safety to control coronavirus spread.

Zartaj said DG Khan administration had set an example of excellent arrangements with better looking after of corona affected people.

She paid tribute to bureaucracy, doctors, BMP, Balouch Lavy, police and others.