Zartaj Gull advises opposition to tolerate PTI govt till completion of tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday asked the Opposition parties to tolerate Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government till completion of its tenure.

'We have tolerated the previous governments with passions and the Opposition members should also wait for next elections to be held after completion of the incumbent government's tenure," she stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Commenting on transparency international report, she said it was just a perception about corruption.

She added that rival parties had been using such tactics for pressurizing the government. She said that transparency international had given the similar reports during the period of Pakistan Peoples Party in 2010. In reply to a question about rift in the party and forward bloc, she said all the party members representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), were standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing full confidence, Zartaj Gull said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure successfully.