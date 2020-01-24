UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zartaj Gull Advises Opposition To Tolerate PTI Govt Till Completion Of Tenure

Umer Jamshaid 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 10:26 PM

Zartaj Gull advises opposition to tolerate PTI govt till completion of tenure

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday asked the Opposition parties to tolerate Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government till completion of its tenure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday asked the Opposition parties to tolerate Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government till completion of its tenure.

'We have tolerated the previous governments with passions and the Opposition members should also wait for next elections to be held after completion of the incumbent government's tenure," she stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

Commenting on transparency international report, she said it was just a perception about corruption.

She added that rival parties had been using such tactics for pressurizing the government. She said that transparency international had given the similar reports during the period of Pakistan Peoples Party in 2010. In reply to a question about rift in the party and forward bloc, she said all the party members representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), were standing behind Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Expressing full confidence, Zartaj Gull said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure successfully.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Peoples Party All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

7 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

7 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

7 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.