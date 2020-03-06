Zartaj Gull advises rival parties to wait for next general elections with patience

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Friday advised the opposition to wait for next general elections with patience.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had lost the battling ground in Punjab province due to weak infrastructure of health, education and other sectors, she stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

The Opposition parties did not have any public interest issues for discussion, she claimed. The opponents were pursuing the agenda of clinching power from the ruling party, she stated.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N members were enjoying holidays in London with their families, she observed.

They could not build dams and an international standard health institution where the leader of PML-N could get treatment in a proper manner, she stated.

The Opposition parties had failed to topple the government, Zartaj Gull added. Expressing optimism, she said the people would elect the members of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in the next elections with thumping majority.