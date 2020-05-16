UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gull Asks PPP Leaders About Rs 5 Trillion Amount

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 11:51 PM

Zartaj Gull asks PPP leaders about Rs 5 trillion amount

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Saturday asked the leaders of PPP about whereabouts of Rs 5 trillion amount provided to Sindh government for streamlining health sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Saturday asked the leaders of PPP about whereabouts of Rs 5 trillion amount provided to Sindh government for streamlining health sector.

The PPP had been running the affairs in Sindh for the last many years but the people didn't have proper medical treatment facilities in the provincial hospitals, she expressed these views while talking to a private tv channel program.

She said the hospitals in Sindh even didn't have vaccination of dog bite.

The representatives of PPP govt are accountable to public as Federal government had provided funds, she said.

She said with the support of people, the PTI govt. will defeat the coronavirus successfully.

