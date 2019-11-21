UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Gull Asks PPP, PMLN, JUI-F To Declare All Accounts Before Public

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:57 PM

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday asked all the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) to declare their accounts before public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday asked all the Opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-N and Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) to declare their accounts before public.

The leaders of PPP and PML-N, had been running the government's affairs and found involved in money laundering and corruption cases, she stated while talking to a private news channel program.

She claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), leadership did not have any scandal of money laundering or corruption.

About foreign funding case, she said that the PTI leadership after coming into power had declared all assets before the concerned department.

In reply to a question, Zartaj Gull said that incumbent government had successfully managed to reduce current account deficit besides, pay off $10 billion debt taken by the last governments.

She said that the leaders of PPP and PML-N had been responsible for borrowing heavy loan amounting to Rs 31,000 billion during their period of tenures.

The present government, she said was taking measures to improve exports and life of the common man.

