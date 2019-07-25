UrduPoint.com
Zartaj Thanks Nation For Providing Chance To PTI Govt, Breaking Status Quo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gul on Thursday thanked the nation for providing chance to establish government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), in last elections and breaking status quo.

One complete year of present government has been completed with success, and people had rejected the family politics system of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, she stated while talking to a private news channel programe.

During the tenure of last governments of PPP and PML-N, she said, 60 percent population had been living in abject poverty and women hadn't their rights.

The country's politics were passing through multiple stress, she stated.

In such circumstances, the people used their right of vote and selected PTI chief Imran Khan for solution of their decades old miseries, Zartaj Gul said.

Not only this, the state minister said the people of federally administered tribal areas (FATA), had rejected the politics of PPP and PML-N.

Commenting on the prime minister recent visit to United States, she said the world had observed that both the leaders discussed the bilateral level matters on the basis of equality.

Appreciating foreign policy, she said that President |Donald Trump had offered mediation for resolving the longstanding issue of Kashmir between India and Pakistan. This was a great success of Pakistan and its government policies, she added.

