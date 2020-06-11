Zartaj urges Bilawal Bhutto to concentrate on resolving issues of Sindh people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to concentrate on resolving issues of people in Sindh and avoid mockery and politics on COVID-19.

The people of Sindh were fighting against coronavirus and hunger due to current situation of pandemic and slow pace in business also, she stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

She said it was the responsibility of all politicians of Sindh to fulfill the demand of hospitals functioning in their Constituencies so that the patients affected with virus could treat better care there.

As far as the Federal government's liabilities are concerned, she said that Center was making the best possible efforts in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), besides other safety measures regarding the virus. Commenting on Shahbaz Sharif, the minister of state said that there was no need to carry a large number of political workers representing Pakistan Muslim League-N, to office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for moral support. She said that former Chief Minister Punjab had put all the people's life in trouble as coronavirus cases surfacing in Punjab rapidly.