UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zartaj Urges Bilawal Bhutto To Concentrate On Resolving Issues Of Sindh People

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Zartaj urges Bilawal Bhutto to concentrate on resolving issues of Sindh people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Thursday urged the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to concentrate on resolving issues of people in Sindh and avoid mockery and politics on COVID-19.

The people of Sindh were fighting against coronavirus and hunger due to current situation of pandemic and slow pace in business also, she stated while talking to a private news channel programs.

She said it was the responsibility of all politicians of Sindh to fulfill the demand of hospitals functioning in their Constituencies so that the patients affected with virus could treat better care there.

As far as the Federal government's liabilities are concerned, she said that Center was making the best possible efforts in implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), besides other safety measures regarding the virus. Commenting on Shahbaz Sharif, the minister of state said that there was no need to carry a large number of political workers representing Pakistan Muslim League-N, to office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), for moral support. She said that former Chief Minister Punjab had put all the people's life in trouble as coronavirus cases surfacing in Punjab rapidly.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Accountability Bureau Business Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Peoples Party Moral Muslim All Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Chairman Sharjah Airport Authority elected Second ..

2 hours ago

SSD’s ‘Giving Box’ provides 2,000 food boxes ..

2 hours ago

Zakat Fund offers AED38.6 million to support proje ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed says &#039;global cooperation an ..

3 hours ago

Realme leaps intolocal AIOT industry kicking off w ..

3 hours ago

Govt to address problems of farmers in budget: FM ..

54 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.