Zartaj Urges PDM To Postpone Public Meetings To Protect People From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

Zartaj urges PDM to postpone public meetings to protect people from COVID-19

Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to postpone public meetings to protect people from rising COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change, Zartaj Gull on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to postpone public meetings to protect people from rising COVID-19 cases. In order to protect people from second wave of coronavirus, the prime minister had postponed the public gatherings in Rashakai and other areas, she stated while talking to a private television channel. In public interest, the Opposition parties should desist from organizing mass meetings anywhere in the country, she appealed.

Lamenting over negative agenda of Opposition, she said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan Muslim League-N, had no interest in public affairs.

To a question, she said that PPP government in Sindh had created wheat shortage and also responsible in damaging the environment of Karachi.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said had been engaged in addressing conferences at Lahore when Karachi was plunging into darkness. In reply to a question regarding formation of new government after Gilgit-Baltistan elections, she said that people had rejected the Opposition's narrative and voted in favour of the candidates of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI). Zartaj Gull said that PTI would form the government in GB, with support of independent winning candidates.

