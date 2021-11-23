UrduPoint.com

Zartaj Urges PML-N To Produce Evidence Of Assets, Avoid Playing Tactics

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 12:20 AM

Zartaj urges PML-N to produce evidence of assets, avoid playing tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to produce evidence of illegal assets and avoid playing tactics to get delay in cases.

Sharif family had an old practice to pressurize the national institutions for personal gains, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz was using different tactics to get relief from the cases, she said. She suggested the daughter of ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif to provide receipts and other relevant documentary proof before the courts regarding assets and flats purchased in London.

She said the PML-N had a history to attacks on judiciary and other institutions as a pressure tactics. Commenting on audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, she said the Ex CJP would decide himself for approaching courts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz London Muslim Family TV From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Pavilion showcasing success stories at Du ..

Pakistan Pavilion showcasing success stories at Dubai Expo

1 minute ago
 PU VC urges researchers to focus on resolving soci ..

PU VC urges researchers to focus on resolving social issues

1 minute ago
 AJK Prime Minister condoles with Sh Rashid

AJK Prime Minister condoles with Sh Rashid

1 minute ago
 Sarwar inaugurates Hungarian artist's artwork, con ..

Sarwar inaugurates Hungarian artist's artwork, confers 'Governor Award' to Sikhs ..

1 minute ago
 Sudan frees several civilian leaders, deal with ar ..

Sudan frees several civilian leaders, deal with army slammed

1 minute ago
 Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hour ..

Gazprom says may cut off gas to Moldova in 48 hours if debts not paid

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.