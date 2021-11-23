Zartaj urges PML-N to produce evidence of assets, avoid playing tactics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to produce evidence of illegal assets and avoid playing tactics to get delay in cases.

Sharif family had an old practice to pressurize the national institutions for personal gains, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Maryam Nawaz was using different tactics to get relief from the cases, she said. She suggested the daughter of ex prime minister Nawaz Sharif to provide receipts and other relevant documentary proof before the courts regarding assets and flats purchased in London.

She said the PML-N had a history to attacks on judiciary and other institutions as a pressure tactics. Commenting on audio clip of former Chief Justice of Pakistan, she said the Ex CJP would decide himself for approaching courts.