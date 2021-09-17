Zartaj urges stakeholders to play their role in addressing climate change impact

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Thursday said Pakistan being responsible party to Montreal Protocol had achieved significant benchmarks.

She expressed such views while addressing the event "Celebrating Montreal – Keeping Us, Our food and Vaccines Cool" held here at a local hotel.

Pakistan achieved 50 per cent hyrofluorocarbon (HFCs) phase out target as compared to 35 percent given under Montreal Protocol, she said, reiterating that this demonstrated the seriousness of the PTI-led government in phasing out HCFCs usage in the country.

The compliance of HCFCs phase out is being maintained for 2021, she said adding besides, fool proof licensing system has been established to regulate the import of HCFCs with support of Import Policy Order (IPO) by the Federal board of Revenue.

Zartaj Gul told that the government has also banned import of substances like 1st generation of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS). The target of planting one billion trees has also been achieved and world has also acknowledged it.

After the rain in metropolis city, the drainage system in city has usually been chocked, she added, saying that the plastic bags would be banned to get rid from the plastic pollution.

There is flood in one part of country and the drought is seen in other part, the minister said adding the government has launched "Recharge Pakistan Programme" to address such environmental issues in the country.

"We have achieved these targets under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan because he was thinking about future generation not about wining elections," she said.

She urged all stakeholders to play their due role to mitigate environmental issues in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Climate Change Naheed Shah Durrani said the Montreal Protocol was the most effective agreement and under this Protocol, governments, scientists and industry worked together to cut out all ozone-depleting substances.

She said World Ozone Day is being celebrated on September 16 every year.

The officials of the climate change ministry and representatives from different organizations also spoke on the occasion and highlighted importance of Montreal Protocol.