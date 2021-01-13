UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Zartaj Urges Youth To Support 10 Mln Peace Signatures Drive

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

Zartaj urges youth to support 10 mln peace signatures drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday urged youngsters to support Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project drive of signing 10 million peace signatures to set a Guinness World Record.

She vowed that Pakistan by the grace of Almighty Allah would achieve this target to present the positive perspective of the country and show the world that Pakistanis were a peace loving nation, the minister of state was addressing the inauguration of the Peace Signature campaign.

Zartaj said that youth had a key role in the country's prosperity as they had to set their course in line with Allama Mohammad Iqbal's philosophy and teachings. Youth, he said had to become Iqbal's Shaheen (Iqbal's visionary character associated with falcon owing to its traits of dignity, integrity and valour) that were not going to compromise their honour and integrity for worldly pleasures.

She said the Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project's initiative was an innovative and a propitious step towards promoting the true picture of Pakistan.

"EU Disinfo Lab Report 'Indian Chronicles' has highlighted the Israel and India nexus to taint Pakistan's image at global forums for the past 15 years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted that India is exploiting sectarian and social issues to create chaos in the country.

The nation has to remain united and avoid sharing or responding to negative hateful content based on racist and religious biases on social media." The minister of state also signed the peace resolution and expressed her felicitations to the Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project leaders for their initiative.

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan also addressed the gathering. He said the country's image was improving and had to show our positive image to the world and our passion and spirit for peace.

CEO Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project Asthma Malik also addressed the inaugural ceremony and expressed her vision and sentiments behind the drive and urged the general public to partake in reaching the 10 million signatures target.

The Lift Islamabad Group Peace Project was a social organisation that had taken various social welfare initiatives and raising voice on Kashmir issue, supporting transgender community to sale cotton bags and earn a respectable livelihood. Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Hamza Shafqaat had penned down the first peace signature whereas the last signature would be made Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 21 (World Peace Day 2021).

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World Israel Social Media Sale Chamber September Commerce Cotton Industry Million

Recent Stories

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

4 minutes ago

GDRFA, Dubai Tourism sign strategic partnership ag ..

12 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 157 new COVID-19 cases

7 minutes ago

Election Commission issues SOPs for by-elections

7 minutes ago

PAL to hold Literary Seminar on Balochi poet Mir ..

7 minutes ago

Rice exporters organized vaccination campaign for ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.