Zartaj Warns Of Crackdown On Users Of Polythene Bags In Islamabad

Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Monday warned of another round of crackdown on the users of polythene bags in Islamabad.

The minister issued the warning at the floor of the Senate when a member from the opposition bench during proceedings of the House drew her attention saying that despite the ban, polythene bags were still being used in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

She said the government was working on reducing the environmental degradation.

The polythene bags were doing immeasurable damage to the environment. The share contributed by Pakistan in the global warming was very low, she added.

The economy of Pakistan was improving and thousands of new power looms had started operating, she noted. She was discussing the motion of Senator Zeeshan Khan about a lockdown plan for high carbon emitting industries.

She opposed the idea of a lockdown plan for the industries and suggested other penalties for the polluters. Senator Zeeshan said according to the World Wide Fund for Nature, the billion tree tsunami project of the government was an economic and social success.

After reviewing the performance of the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the World Bank had offered Pakistan $ 200 million for its programmes to preserve and improve the environment, he added.He said the industrial sector might have reservations but still the plan of industrial lockdown should be implemented. Senator Lt Gen Abdul Qayyum also opposed the idea saying it would slow down the already weakening industrial activity.

