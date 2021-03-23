Zartaj warns PDM to avoid politics of agitation

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday warned the leaders of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to avoid politics of agitation

Maryam Nawaz and Fazal-ur-Rehman were instigating their parties' workers to create unrest in the country, she said while talking to a private television channel.

Expressing concerns over negative politics of PDM, she said it was unfortunate that Opposition leaders were instigating the workers to damage the institutions to gain personal interest.

The State Minister said Maryam Nawaz was accountable before national accountability bureau for her misdeeds.

The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in massive corruption and money laundering, she added.

Replying to a question about long march being planned by PDM to topple the system, she said anyone found involved in disturbing peace, the law enforcement agencies would take action.

She said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would not leave any corrupt leader involved in money laundering cases.