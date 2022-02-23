Zaviya, PAL to organize launching ceremony of poetry collection tomorrow

Literary Organization "Zaviya" in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) would organize launching ceremony of poetry collection titled "Heran Sar-e-Bazar" of eminent poet Haris Khalique on February 24.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Literary Organization "Zaviya" in collaboration with Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) would organize launching ceremony of poetry collection titled "Heran Sar-e-Bazar" of eminent poet Haris Khalique on February 24.

Prof.

Fateh Muhammad Malik would preside over the ceremony while Kishwar Naheed and Iftikhar Arif will be chief guests on the occasion, said a press release issued here.

Muhammad Hameed Shahid and Dr Najeeba Arif will highlight the poetry of Haris Khalique.

PAL Chairman Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk and President Zaviya Mahboob Zafar will also speak on the occasion. The launching ceremony would be held at PAL Conference Hall.