Zawia, PAL Organize Condolence Reference In Memory Of Mumtaz Sheikh

Published February 14, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Literary organization 'Zawia', in collaboration with Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Monday organized a condolence reference in the memory of eminent writer, critic and poet Mumtaz Ahmad Sheikh

The conference was held at conference Hall of PAL which was attended by renowned scholars including PAL Chairman Dr. Yousaf Khushk, President of Zawia Mahboob Zafar, Akhtar Raza Saleemi, said a press release issued here.

In his opening remarks, the PAL chairman paid a glowing tribute to the literary services of Mumtaz Sheikh. He said that PAL has initiated a series of seminars and references to highlight the contributions of prominent scholars and pay them tribute.

Expressing grief over the demise of Mumtaz Ahmed Sheikh, who was also Editor-in-Chief of Literary Magazine, Loh, the PAL chairman said that he was a knowledgeable, polite, dignified and polite man, adding that he was also a mature columnist, poet and successful businessman.

Under his magazine, he also published special issues in fiction, novels and other genres which were great scientific value. Chairman Academy said that with the demise of Mumtaz Ahmed Sheikh, urdu literature has lost an important writer.

Other eminent scholars also paid glowing tribute to the literary services of Mumtaz Sheikh in their copies.

