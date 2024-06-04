Zayn Venture Capital becomes Resident VC at NSTP-NUST

In a significant addition to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at NUST, Zayn Venture Capital has entered into a partnership with the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP-NUST) to become the Resident Venture Capitalist (VC) at Pakistan’s first Science and Technology Park

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) In a significant addition to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at NUST, Zayn Venture Capital has entered into a partnership with the National Science and Technology Park (NSTP-NUST) to become the Resident Venture Capitalist (VC) at Pakistan’s first Science and Technology Park.

Solemnised with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) at NSTP, the partnership is anticipated to create a dynamic environment for innovation, supporting the growth of startups, and contributing to the national agenda of technological advancement and economic growth.

As part of the agreement, the two parties will also co-host workshops and seminars, providing lab access to startups from around the country, and facilitating NSTP startup pitches for potential investment by venture capitalists.

During the ceremony, Dr Rizwan Riaz, Pro-Rector RIC NUST and VP NSTP, said that the newly forged partnership underscored NSTP’s commitment to driving economic growth, while creating lasting value for all stakeholders.

The Pro-Rector also talked about the upcoming AI Tower, which would host the National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (already housed at NUST) and selected AI startups and companies.

Sharing his vision on the partnership, Faisal Aftab, the General Partner at Zayn VC, expressed his excitement over joining hands with NUST's science park, NSTP.

He said, “Our aim is to support and scale groundbreaking ideas coming out of NUST, and, in so doing, contribute to the advancement of technology and business in Pakistan."