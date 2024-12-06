Open Menu

ZEb-Tech Organizes Certificate Distribution Ceremony

Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM

SZABIST Zeb Tech Institute of Technical Education and Vocational Center Larkana on Friday in collaboration with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research, Development Board, National Vocational and TTCN organized a prestigious ceremony to distribute certificates among students who completed various skill courses

It was held in which a large number of officers, teachers and students participated. Chamber of Commerce officials Harish Lal, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development board Assistant Director Allah Dino Khuhro, Imran Gulshan, Khushboo Parveen in their address appreciated the efforts of the institution and appreciated the importance of technical education and Highlighting the need.

They said that the rate of technical education in developed countries is 66 percent while in Pakistan it is only 6 to 8 percent, which is in dire need of generalization because technical education is the guarantee of economic development,youth made gender difference in sewing, embroidery, beauty parlour, computer information technology, 3D and fashion designing, electrical appliances, mobile phones repairing and software development.

It will not only help end the growing unemployment and frustration in the society, but also can end the dangerous trend of dependence on others, success at the end of the event, they added.

