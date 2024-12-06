ZEb-Tech Organizes Certificate Distribution Ceremony
Sumaira FH Published December 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM
SZABIST Zeb Tech Institute of Technical Education and Vocational Center Larkana on Friday in collaboration with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research, Development Board, National Vocational and TTCN organized a prestigious ceremony to distribute certificates among students who completed various skill courses
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) SZABIST Zeb Tech Institute of Technical Education and Vocational Center Larkana on Friday in collaboration with Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research, Development Board, National Vocational and TTCN organized a prestigious ceremony to distribute certificates among students who completed various skill courses.
It was held in which a large number of officers, teachers and students participated. Chamber of Commerce officials Harish Lal, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research and Development board Assistant Director Allah Dino Khuhro, Imran Gulshan, Khushboo Parveen in their address appreciated the efforts of the institution and appreciated the importance of technical education and Highlighting the need.
They said that the rate of technical education in developed countries is 66 percent while in Pakistan it is only 6 to 8 percent, which is in dire need of generalization because technical education is the guarantee of economic development,youth made gender difference in sewing, embroidery, beauty parlour, computer information technology, 3D and fashion designing, electrical appliances, mobile phones repairing and software development.
It will not only help end the growing unemployment and frustration in the society, but also can end the dangerous trend of dependence on others, success at the end of the event, they added.
Recent Stories
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints
EU and S.America countries conclude Mercosur trade deal
Romania's top court scraps presidential election
Woman found hanged
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez hails 'historic' EU-Mercosur trade deal
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases
Accra residents expect close race in Ghana's election
US hiring rebounds after slump on hurricanes, strike
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RCCI’s 3-Day Food Fest-2024 begins at Ayub Park2 minutes ago
-
Sindh Rehabilitation Minister inaugurates Rescue 1122 satellite station DHA2 minutes ago
-
LESCO resolves 1,057 complaints2 minutes ago
-
Woman found hanged2 minutes ago
-
Medical stores inspected in Sukkur16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI leader in three cases16 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 497 power pilferers in 24 hours28 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects Rs4m from 224 defaulters in 24 hours28 minutes ago
-
Youth commits suicide over forced marriage issue44 minutes ago
-
Bike rally arranged for women empowerment awareness44 minutes ago
-
CDA charts path to electric mobility44 minutes ago
-
Hamza for banning on 4-stroke petrol rickshaws to prevent pollution53 minutes ago