Zebra Crossings Made Outside Schools, Colleges On Lahore Road

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R) Muhammad

Waseem, the highway department is making zebra crossings outside schools, colleges,

and other educational institutions located along Lahore Road and various other parts

of the city.

Executive Engineer Highways, Malik Gulfam Awan, stated on Sunday that the initiative

was to prevent road accidents and ensure the safe crossing of roads for children and

students.

He said the identification and construction of zebra crossings would be carried out in

phases, with priority given to educational institutions located on busy roads.

Malik Gulfam Awan further said the Highways Department would also launch an awareness

campaign to educate citizens about traffic rules, ensuring the proper and effective use of

zebra crossings.

