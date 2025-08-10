Zebra Crossings Made Outside Schools, Colleges On Lahore Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2025 | 03:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) On the special direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha, Capt (R) Muhammad
Waseem, the highway department is making zebra crossings outside schools, colleges,
and other educational institutions located along Lahore Road and various other parts
of the city.
Executive Engineer Highways, Malik Gulfam Awan, stated on Sunday that the initiative
was to prevent road accidents and ensure the safe crossing of roads for children and
students.
He said the identification and construction of zebra crossings would be carried out in
phases, with priority given to educational institutions located on busy roads.
Malik Gulfam Awan further said the Highways Department would also launch an awareness
campaign to educate citizens about traffic rules, ensuring the proper and effective use of
zebra crossings.
