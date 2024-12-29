Open Menu

Zebra Crossings Painted On Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Zebra crossings painted on roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) Zebra crossings have been painted on roads outside all schools across the Tehsil Chak Jhumra for safety of the students.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chak Jhumra Shahid Bashir said here on Sunday that this facility was ensured at both public and private schools so that the students could safely navigate on roads during school hours.

Painting of zebra crossings was a step toward enhancing road safety and providing a secure environment for schoolchildren, he added.

