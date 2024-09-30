Zeeshan Alamdar Joins Pakistan Hockey Federation Umpiring Panel
Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Zeeshan Alamdar Naqvi, a MEPCO team player from Multan, has been inducted into the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) umpiring panel.
He earned this honor during the 37th Junior National Hockey Championship.
Before his PHF umpiring debut, international umpire and championship manager Kamran Sharif Chaudhry officially announced Zeeshan’s inclusion in the panel. Zeeshan was given the umpiring ribbon and advised to play a crucial role in upholding the dignity and pride of the national sport.
Meanwhile, District Hockey Association Multan President Mian Muhammad Zafarullah Bhatti, Chairman Brigadier (R) Malik Masroor, MEPCO sports Association President Khalid Mahmood, Senior Vice President DHA Multan Waqas Chughtai, Secretary Haider Usman Uthangal, MEPCO Sports Officer Razia Sultana, DHA Multan Representative Abdul Saeed, Amanullah Ali Raza, Ghazanfar Abbas, and Professor Mukhtiar Pervez Bukhari congratulated Zeeshan.
