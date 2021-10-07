Zeeshan Ali joins SHCC as director anti-quackery

Syed Zeeshan Ali Shah has joined Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) as director anti-quackery

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Syed Zeeshan Ali Shah has joined Sindh Healthcare Commission (SHCC) as director anti-quackery.

Zeeshan Shah holds 25-year of health expertise, media and banking sectors and is the former director of Children Nature Network Asia - an advocacy and outreach initiative, said a statement on Thursday.

Formally associated with a prominent banking groups in Pakistan, he has led business operations as regional head banking.

He is also the former director of Health Management Services at Baqai Medical University and Hospital.

Zeeshan Shah has experience of training, research and compliance and authored various publications in local and global media.