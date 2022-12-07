UrduPoint.com

Zeeshan Hoti Assumes Charge As KP Youth Assembly Chairman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 05:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Prominent social worker and youth leader, Zeeshan Hoti on Wednesday assumed charge of the Provincial Youth Assembly as its new chairman.

Hailing from Mardan district, Zeeshan Hoti is among the pioneers of KP Youth Assembly and his election has been welcomed by youngsters in the province, a press release said.

In his brief speech after taking over charge, Zeeshan Hoti expressed the resolve of making the KP Youth Assembly an exemplary training institute in the country.

"I will focus on character building of youth so that they can become responsible citizens and contribute to the country's development," he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

