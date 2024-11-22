Open Menu

Zeeshan Malik Appointed Acting MD-WASA

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:29 PM

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

The Sindh government has appointed Zeeshan Malik as the acting Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Sindh government has appointed Zeeshan Malik as the acting Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad.

A notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on November 22 confirmed that Malik, currently serving as an Executive Engineer in the Hyderabad Development Authority (BS-18), will hold the additional charge of MD WASA as a temporary arrangement.

This decision comes as the agency awaits the posting of a regular Managing Director.

Related Topics

Sindh Water Hyderabad November Government

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

59 seconds ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

1 minute ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

2 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

11 minutes ago
Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

27 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

11 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

11 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago
 High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

High level delegation visit Taxila Museum

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan