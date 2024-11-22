Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

The Sindh government has appointed Zeeshan Malik as the acting Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Sindh government has appointed Zeeshan Malik as the acting Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad.

A notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on November 22 confirmed that Malik, currently serving as an Executive Engineer in the Hyderabad Development Authority (BS-18), will hold the additional charge of MD WASA as a temporary arrangement.

This decision comes as the agency awaits the posting of a regular Managing Director.