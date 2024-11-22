Zeeshan Malik Appointed Acting MD-WASA
Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2024 | 11:29 PM
The Sindh government has appointed Zeeshan Malik as the acting Managing Director of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Hyderabad
A notification issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh on November 22 confirmed that Malik, currently serving as an Executive Engineer in the Hyderabad Development Authority (BS-18), will hold the additional charge of MD WASA as a temporary arrangement.
This decision comes as the agency awaits the posting of a regular Managing Director.
