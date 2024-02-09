Zeeshan wins PP-51 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zeeshan Rafiq won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-51 Sialkot-VIII by securing 49,538 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Waqas Iftikhar an independent candidate who bagged 46,905 votes.

The voters’ turnout remained at 46.57 per cent.