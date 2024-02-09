Zeeshan Wins PP-51 Election
Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2024 | 10:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Zeeshan Rafiq won the election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-51 Sialkot-VIII by securing 49,538 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Waqas Iftikhar an independent candidate who bagged 46,905 votes.
The voters’ turnout remained at 46.57 per cent.
