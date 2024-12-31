Open Menu

Zehri Calls For Joint Efforts To Make Country Prosperous, Peaceful

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:31 PM

Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful

Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Agriculture Mir Ali Hasan Zehri said that we all should forget our differences and work for the development and prosperity of our country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Provincial Minister for Industry, Commerce and Agriculture Mir Ali Hasan Zehri said that we all should forget our differences and work for the development and prosperity of our country.

He expressed these views in his congratulatory statement on the occasion of the beginning of the New Year 2025 on Tuesday.

He said that Pakistan Peoples Party is the largest democratic and political party in the country and under the wise leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and the enthusiastic leadership of young Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and both leaders are working day and night for the development of the country.

He said that we are doing our best to solve the problems of our people and this mission would continue.

In Balochistan, efforts are being made to give full share in the development of the backward areas and work is going on rapidly on many projects including CPEC, while no effort has been left to serve the people, he noted.

While paying tribute, he said our security forces have laid down their lives and established peace throughout the country.

He has expressed hope at the beginning of the New Year that the 2025 would prove to be an important milestone for our country.

The minister said that the political and economic situation would improve in the whole country.

