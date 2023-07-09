Open Menu

Zehri Congratulates Local Bodies Newly-elect Chairman, Vice Chairman

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Zehri congratulates Local bodies newly-elect chairman, vice chairman

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan People's Party Hub district, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri has congratulated the newly-elect chairmen and vice chairmen for their great success in the municipal elections.

In his congratulatory message, he said that PPP members have achieved historic success by winning 7 chairman and 5 vice chairman seats across Balochistan.

He was addressing the guests at the Eid Milan party organized by him in honour of party leaders, workers and other tribal and political leaders in Hub.

The leaders of the Pakistan People's Party, National Party and Balochistan Awami Party Jam Group and large numbers of workers from Sindh and Balochistan attended the event.

On this occasion, Mir Ali Hasan Zehri expressed happiness over the success of the overwhelming success of the PPP leaders.

